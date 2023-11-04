WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Issues Rematch Challenge to Kazuchika Okada Amidst Recovery from Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Bryan Danielson Issues Rematch Challenge to Kazuchika Okada Amidst Recovery from Injury

As we've previously reported, Bryan Danielson is currently nursing a broken orbital bone, sidelining him till the close of 2023. Kazuchika Okada has come under fire in the storyline for being the cause behind Danielson's unfortunate injury.

Although the setback has shaken Danielson, it hasn't deterred his spirit. In a surprising move, he has thrown down the gauntlet, officially challenging Okada for a rematch. This highly anticipated face-off is set to take place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, scheduled for January 4th, 2024. Fans will remember that in their debut encounter at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event back in June, it was Danielson who emerged victorious. Recently, during the NJPW's Power Struggle event, a video clip showcasing Danielson sporting an eyepatch sent waves across the wrestling community.

Tags: #aew #njpw #bryan danielson #kazuchika okada #wrestle kingdom

