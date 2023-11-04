WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Paul Wight Expresses Desire to Return to AEW Commentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Paul Wight Expresses Desire to Return to AEW Commentary

In a recent interaction with the Battleground Podcast, wrestling veteran Paul Wight shared his enthusiasm about potentially revisiting his role as a commentator for AEW. Wight previously lent his voice to the now-discontinued AEW Dark: Elevation.

Citing his past experience, Wight commented, "Absolutely. That’s one of my main reasons for kind of pursuing other things. I mean, where I worked before [WWE], I was a brand... Tony Khan was really great to give me that mobility and that fluidity to try different things. I didn’t know if I’d be good at commentary... But I knew I had a feeling for it, I knew that I liked it.”

When delving into his coaching approach, Wight said, “I knew that I’m not going to be a guy that’s going to go out and physically train you... But what I can do is help talent put their story over on air because... the announcers played such a key role in that. They can help translate your story to the television audience that’s not there, that can’t understand the energy or the little nuances so they help propel that storyline along.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #paul wight #big show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84762/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π