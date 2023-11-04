Danhausen Announces Return on Next Week's AEW Rampage

AEW, Danhausen has confirmed his return for next week's AEW Rampage episode. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" AEW sensation made a fleeting appearance on tonight's show. During this segment, he cut RJ City short to clarify that he wouldn't be returning on the current episode but has plans to make a grand re-entry next week.
This announcement from Danhausen has set the stage as the premier event for next week's Rampage.
Give me a live microphone at Dynamite in Portland @TonyKhan 🥰🥰🥰https://t.co/DD0oFuumen pic.twitter.com/sBSQmPD634— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 4, 2023
