Danhausen Announces Return on Next Week's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

AEW, Danhausen has confirmed his return for next week's AEW Rampage episode. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" AEW sensation made a fleeting appearance on tonight's show. During this segment, he cut RJ City short to clarify that he wouldn't be returning on the current episode but has plans to make a grand re-entry next week.

This announcement from Danhausen has set the stage as the premier event for next week's Rampage.

Tags: #aew #rampage #danhausen

