Ric Flair Officially Inks Multi-Year Contract with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today the official signing of Ric Flair on a multi-year contract. This news follows closely on the heels of Flair's shocking debut on the recent episode of Dynamite. The surprising reveal of Flair was presented by Tony Khan as a special gesture to Sting in the run-up to his retirement at the forthcoming Revolution PPV. Expressing his sentiments, Flair remarked about his eagerness to accompany Sting on his journey until the retirement at Revolution.

A noteworthy highlight from AEW's official statement drew attention to Flair's association with the Woooooo! Energy drink. Insider Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select revealed information from undisclosed sources, suggesting the framework of Flair’s agreement with AEW bears resemblance to Randy Savage's historic WCW deal from the mid-90s. This arrangement, akin to Savage's partnership with Slim Jim, sees the energy drink potentially subsidizing a considerable, if not the entirety, of Flair’s remuneration with AEW. Eric Bischoff had, in the past, affirmed and shed light on the sponsorship deal offsetting a sizable part of Savage's paycheck.

AEW insiders have hinted that beyond Flair's stellar wrestling portfolio, merchandise potential including video games and action figures might have been key drivers for the promotion's decision to onboard the wrestling legend.

AEW issued the following:

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW

The Nature Boy’s New “Wooooo! Energy” Announced as Exclusive Energy Drink of AEW

November 2, 2023 – AEW CEO Tony Khan today announced a multi-year deal with Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who surprised fans in attendance and viewers at home during last Wednesday’s AEW: Dynamite show in Philadelphia, marking his historic return to TBS by appearing as Khan’s “special gift” for “The Icon” Sting.

Flair’s AEW debut comes on the heels of his longtime friend Sting’s impending retirement announcement, which will culminate with “The Icon’s” final match at AEW Revolution in 2024. Over the course of their 30-year history, Flair and Sting have shared incredible rivalries, momentous matches and a respected friendship.

Khan also announced that Flair’s Wooooo! Energy will become the exclusive energy drink of AEW. During AEW show dates, select host venues will carry the clean energy drink at concession stands for fans to enjoy. In addition, the beverage will be stocked in the wrestlers’ locker rooms, and will also be seen on the announcers’ desk during live broadcasts. Fans watching at home can experience Wooooo! Energy by ordering via woooooenergy.com.

“Last Wednesday, the ‘Nature Boy’ made his epic return to TBS, more than 35 years since the Flair vs. Sting rivalry first began on the Superstation,” said Khan. “It’s truly an honor to welcome the legend himself - and Wooooo! Energy - to AEW.”

“Ric cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time long ago, and now his world-renowned persona and his amazing wrestling mind will be major assets to AEW’s programming and our position globally. Most importantly, it’s fitting that the final chapter of Sting’s iconic career will unfold on TBS with Ric Flair by his side.”

"I've been in the wrestling business for over 50 years," said Flair. "Together with AEW and Wooooo! Energy, I've never been more excited, and I've never had more energy! When the Nature Boy promises a show, you know how it's gonna go! Wooooo!"

“We've all been a part of a ‘Wooooo!' moment. Time stops, crowds erupt, and people unite to celebrate the extraordinary. It's electric. You hear it, feel it, and never forget it," said Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, parent company of Wooooo! Energy. "This is so much more than a partnership. Together, Ric Flair, AEW and everyone at Wooooo! Energy will create more unforgettable moments for generations of wrestling fans."



