Kevin Kelly Discusses His Departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2023

In a revealing chat with AEW Unrestricted seasoned commentator Kevin Kelly discussed the personal reasons behind his September announcement to part ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

He was quoted saying, “Because my wife said, ‘I don’t want to be alone anymore.’ I’m not lying. We’ve been together 33 years, married 30. I told her, when the time is right, you tell me and I will stop going to Japan because I’ve been gone weeks at a time, months at a time. Come home briefly, go back weeks at a time. We’ve all missed birthdays and family vacations and those types of things, but when you’re missing Christmas and you’re missing New Years and you’re missing anniversaries and you’re missing everything, it just gets to be too much." Kevin further elaborated on the fresh opportunity he encountered with AEW, discussing the flexible conditions that would allow him to fulfill his NJPW commitments while also being more present at home.

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #njpw #kevin kelly

