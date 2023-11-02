AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 11/3/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

In a thrilling turn of events, AEW went ahead to tape its forthcoming Rampage episode scheduled to air on TNT. The event took place this Friday, following the Dynamite showdown, and was hosted at the iconic KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In an enthralling Lucha del Dia de los Muertos match, Penta El Zero Miedo emerged victorious against El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander. The climax witnessed Penta pinning Komander post executing a Fear Factor move.

In another bout, Skye Blue outwitted Marina Shafir, sealing her win with the signature move, Code Blue.

Tensions rose as Daniel Garcia took down Trent Beretta using a crossface submission. But what stole the show was Garcia's audacious post-match promo where he threw down the gauntlet, challenging MJF for the coveted AEW World Title match.

Wrapping up the night, The Gunns, consisting of the duo Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn, bested Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. But the drama wasn't over just yet! The aftermath of the match saw The Gunns intensifying their onslaught on Daniels & Sydal, only to be interrupted by a timely intervention by Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed, who came rushing in, ensuring the safety of the defeated duo.