New Season of "Behind the Attraction," Produced by Dwayne Johnson, Drops on Disney+

The highly-anticipated season of "Behind the Attraction," executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, has been released for streaming on Disney+. The latest installment delves into an array of topics including Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, The Food at Disney, EPCOT, and Nighttime Spectaculars.

Here is the official promotional material:

“From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss, Behind The Attraction takes you on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved attractions. Explore how the Haunted Mansion was filled with 999 happy haunts. When did the Pirates of the Caribbean set sail for Anaheim? How was The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!? What’s an EPCOT? Meet the Imagineers behind these attractions, as well as the Cast Members who operate them. From Jungle Cruise to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and beyond, Disney parks have amazed millions – and this is the story of how they did it.”