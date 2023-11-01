WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Undergoes Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

Bryan Danielson finds himself sidelined from wrestling action, owing to a fractured orbital bone. Initial speculation pointed to last week's tag team duel with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on AEW Dynamite as the likely point of injury. However, new information suggests that the unfortunate accident took place in a recent bout where he had a head-to-head collision with Andrade.

During today's episode of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone took the stage to confirm that Danielson has successfully undergone surgery to treat the injury. He went on to reveal that Danielson is not expected to make a return "until later in the year."


