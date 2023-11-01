Bryan Danielson Undergoes Surgery

Bryan Danielson finds himself sidelined from wrestling action, owing to a fractured orbital bone. Initial speculation pointed to last week's tag team duel with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on AEW Dynamite as the likely point of injury. However, new information suggests that the unfortunate accident took place in a recent bout where he had a head-to-head collision with Andrade.

During today's episode of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone took the stage to confirm that Danielson has successfully undergone surgery to treat the injury. He went on to reveal that Danielson is not expected to make a return "until later in the year."