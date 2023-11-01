Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite

In a build-up to tonight's eagerly awaited episode of AEW Dynamite in Louisville, Kentucky, fresh insider information has been brought to light by Fightful Select.

- Tony Khan's crucial revelation for tonight's show remains shrouded in secrecy, as of Tuesday evening, even among AEW personnel.

- Britt Baker makes her backstage return for tonight's episode of Dynamite after a hiatus spanning several weeks. Serena Deeb also made an unexpected appearance at this past weekend's Collision event.

- Gina Monti underwent a referee audition ahead of the recent Collision show, though it's unclear whether AEW plans to bring her onboard.

- The iconic Ric Flair was discreetly backstage during his unanticipated appearance on AEW Dynamite, accommodated in a special locker room throughout the day.