WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2023

Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite

In a build-up to tonight's eagerly awaited episode of AEW Dynamite in Louisville, Kentucky, fresh insider information has been brought to light by Fightful Select.

- Tony Khan's crucial revelation for tonight's show remains shrouded in secrecy, as of Tuesday evening, even among AEW personnel.

- Britt Baker makes her backstage return for tonight's episode of Dynamite after a hiatus spanning several weeks. Serena Deeb also made an unexpected appearance at this past weekend's Collision event.

- Gina Monti underwent a referee audition ahead of the recent Collision show, though it's unclear whether AEW plans to bring her onboard.

- The iconic Ric Flair was discreetly backstage during his unanticipated appearance on AEW Dynamite, accommodated in a special locker room throughout the day.

Sting Discloses Initial Retirement Blueprint for AEW

In a moment that left fans on the edge of their seats, wrestling legend Sting formally disclosed plans to retire at AEW Revolution in 2024, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2023 02:48PM

Source: Fightful
Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84737/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π