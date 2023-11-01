Rob Van Dam Discusses the Impactful Life and Career of Shad Gaspard

In a heartfelt episode of the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam opened up about his relationship with the late WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. The conversation illuminated Gaspard's unforgettable impact on those around him, offering a glimpse into the man behind the wrestler (via WrestlingInc.com).

Rob Van Dam Reflects on Knowing Shad Gaspard:

"I’d see him quite a bit. Really great guy. Of course, it sucked really bad when he passed, and the way that he passed was really, really a sad time for everybody. I’m trying to think about where I met him. I don’t remember exactly where I met him or where at all we crossed paths. I just … I remember he was the one who hooked me up with Cameo. I remember that.”

Rob Van Dam also shared insights into Gaspard's ambitions and professional aspirations. According to Van Dam, Gaspard was a "hustler" always on the lookout for the next promising project, echoing the sentiments of many in the wrestling industry.

Van Dam on Gaspard's Ambitions:

“He had a lot of ambition, a lot of aspirations. He was one of those hustlers that was always getting involved in different things, which we all are, but some more than others to an extent. He was always trying to find the right project to be a part of, which in our business, that’s how it works. You can be part of one thing that really takes off and it [would] be really rewarding.”

In a tragic turn of events, Shad Gaspard passed away in May 2020, sacrificing his life to save his son from a dangerous rip current at Venice Beach. At just 39 years of age, Gaspard left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him. In 2022, WWE paid tribute by posthumously honoring him with the prestigious Warrior Award.