Three-Way Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has pulled the curtain back on an exhilarating three-way Lucha del Día de los Muertos match scheduled for this week's AEW Rampage. Tony Khan took to social media on Tuesday to unveil that Hijo Del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander will square off in this unique clash.
This match holds the distinction of being the first officially revealed for Friday's AEW Rampage episode. Fans can expect to get a sneak preview of the action, as the episode will be taped during this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite show.
Tomorrow, 11/1— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 1, 2023
Live in Louisville#AEWRampage
Lucha del Día de los Muertos@vikingo_aaa vs @PENTAELZEROM vs @KomandercrMX
Louisville Lucha Libre Lovers, celebrate Day of the Dead TOMORROW with this crazy 3 way fight @kfc_yumcenter +
fans nationwide can see it FRIDAY on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/190S4AoSfJ
⚡ MJF Speaks Out on His Historic AEW Championship Tenure
In a momentous occasion on the October 28 episode of AEW Collision, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) vanquished Kenny Omega, successfully retain [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2023 08:33AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com