Three-Way Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has pulled the curtain back on an exhilarating three-way Lucha del Día de los Muertos match scheduled for this week's AEW Rampage. Tony Khan took to social media on Tuesday to unveil that Hijo Del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander will square off in this unique clash.

This match holds the distinction of being the first officially revealed for Friday's AEW Rampage episode. Fans can expect to get a sneak preview of the action, as the episode will be taped during this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite show.