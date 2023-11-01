MJF Speaks Out on His Historic AEW Championship Tenure

In a momentous occasion on the October 28 episode of AEW Collision, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) vanquished Kenny Omega, successfully retaining the AEW World Championship.

Notably, this win sets a new record for MJF, making him the longest-reigning AEW World Champion to date. As the calendar turns to October 31, he will have held the title for an astounding 346 days, surpassing Kenny Omega's prior record.

On the cusp of this historical achievement, MJF took to the digital airwaves to share his thoughts and aspirations for his championship run and beyond. He stated:

"At the stroke of midnight ill be the longest reigning world champion in AEW history.

I’ve grown so much during this reign. But Im not yet satisfied.

I want to get back my title from BCG.

I want to successfully defend mine and my best friends Tag Titles against the Ass boys.

I want to beat Jay white at Full Gear

I want to make it to 365 days as your champion.

I want to go down as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time.

The journey towards immortality continues tomorrow @AEW on @TBSNetwork 8pm est."

Fans can expect to see more action from MJF in the coming days. He is set to compete in an eight-man tag team match on the November 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF will team up with three partners of his choosing to face off against Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.