"I'm Going for You Bro" - Logan Paul Aims to Dethrone Wrestling Legend Rey Mysterio

Social media sensation Logan Paul is gearing up to face wrestling icon Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel event.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler recently opened up about the match while appearing on his own podcast, IMPAULSIVE. The transcription was provided courtesy of Jeremy Lambert from Fightful.

Logan Paul stated, “I’m going for you bro, you’re looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I have to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend. I have to punch him in the face a few times.”

When quizzed about the emotional toll it takes to go up against a revered star like Mysterio, Paul acknowledged the difficulty. He remarked, “It sucks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler, and this is what I’ve been saying, I respect Rey, how can you not? He is one of the greatest, surely the greatest luchador of all time, he just has something I need.”

The digital content creator also reflected on his rapid rise in the wrestling world, claiming that it feels more natural to him than boxing. “I got the bug,” Paul explained. “I’m doing these things and this comes so much more natural to me than boxing. People tell me I belong here, I actually feel like I belong. I have the opportunity to go after these champions and win these belts, I don’t know how many humans get this opportunity, I might have to take this.”

