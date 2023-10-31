AEW Women's Title Bout Confirmed for This Week's Dynamite

Tony Khan broke the news earlier on Tuesday that the AEW Women's Championship will be on the line. "After retaining in the Fright Night Fight, the Champion Shida will defend her title vs 2023 Owen Hart Women's Cup Winner Willow Wednesday!" Tony Khan revealed on social media.

Hikaru Shida, the reigning Women's Champion, has been on a roll since capturing the title earlier this month on a special episode dubbed AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday. Notably, she has successfully defended her title against formidable opponents like Ruby Soho and Emi Sakura. Her most recent title defense came this past Saturday on AEW Collision, where she vanquished Abadon in a high-stakes Fright Night Fight.

Challenger Willow Nightingale is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, she's been embroiled in a narrative with Skye Blue and Julia Hart, involving a mysterious mist. While Skye Blue appears to have embraced a transformation, Nightingale has stood her ground against Hart's mist and is now pivoting towards a championship opportunity.

Updated Card for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale

- MJF and Three Partners vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns)

- Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

- Tony Khan to Make an Important Announcement