WWE Friday Night SmackDown Sees 8% Increase in Ad Rates for 2023

WWE has elevated the price tag for running advertisements during its highly popular Friday Night SmackDown series. As corroborated by industry sources like AdAge and later examined by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, WWE is now billing a whopping $51,077 for a single commercial spot on its blue-brand spectacle. This marks an 8% upswing compared to 2022's rates, which stood at $47,119.

When it comes to the competition for advertisers' dollars on Friday nights, WWE's SmackDown trails just slightly behind ABC's blockbuster show Shark Tank. The entrepreneurial program leads the night by charging advertisers $54,598 per slot.