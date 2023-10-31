Tony Khan Set to Make Important Announcement on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be making a vital announcement on this week's episode of Dynamite. The news comes as AEW intensifies its promotional efforts leading up to the Full Gear pay-per-view slated for next month.

Khan disseminated the information through a Twitter post stating:

“Tomorrow, November 1 @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I Have An Important Announcement. For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”