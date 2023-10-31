WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Set to Make Important Announcement on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be making a vital announcement on this week's episode of Dynamite. The news comes as AEW intensifies its promotional efforts leading up to the Full Gear pay-per-view slated for next month.

Khan disseminated the information through a Twitter post stating:

“Tomorrow, November 1 @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I Have An Important Announcement. For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

Jim Cornette Snubs Jeff Jarrett's Invite to AEW's Dynamite in His Hometown of Louisville

Jim Cornette has turned down Jeff Jarrett's invitation to attend this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite event. The show will take place in Louisville [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2023 07:37PM


