Jim Cornette Snubs Jeff Jarrett's Invite to AEW's Dynamite in His Hometown of Louisville

Jim Cornette has turned down Jeff Jarrett's invitation to attend this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite event. The show will take place in Louisville, Kentucky—Cornette's own backyard.

The proposition came during an episode of the "My World" podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Host Conrad Thompson posed a question to Jeff Jarrett, an AEW staff member and long-time friend of Cornette, asking if he'd extend an invitation to Cornette for the upcoming show.

Though many were skeptical that Cornette would accept the invitation, the wrestling commentator did acknowledge it via a Twitter post. However, Cornette also took the opportunity to fire another salvo at AEW—a promotion he has previously criticized for its in-ring style and booking choices.

“I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow--I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn't find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time.”