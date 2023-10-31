"No Locker Room Divide," Claims Kingston, Disputing Reports of Discord Following His CM Punk Promo

During a candid conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston offered insight into his much-discussed "nobody wants you here" remarks aimed at CM Punk from the November 5th, 2021 episode of AEW Rampage.

Kingston stated, "It doesn’t bother me because I don’t care, you know what I mean? Like, I have a job to do, and my job is to make people talk about us. And if I didn’t do a good enough job where they want to talk about backstage stuff, then that’s on me. I’ll just do better next time, you know what I mean?" He went on to debunk rumors of any locker room discord saying, "there was no locker room divide like it was reported because I don’t really hang out with a lot of people."

Expanding further on his personal sentiments about CM Punk, Eddie added, "I’m doing my job. And that’s how I felt, you know what I mean? I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn’t care. That’s how I felt. I didn’t want him there, you know? I mean, me and Punk don’t like each other, and that’s fine. You’re not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean? Do I wish he was still in AEW? And I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But other than that, I don’t give a f**k what he does."