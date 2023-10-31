WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

"No Locker Room Divide," Claims Kingston, Disputing Reports of Discord Following His CM Punk Promo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

"No Locker Room Divide," Claims Kingston, Disputing Reports of Discord Following His CM Punk Promo

During a candid conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston offered insight into his much-discussed "nobody wants you here" remarks aimed at CM Punk from the November 5th, 2021 episode of AEW Rampage.

Kingston stated, "It doesn’t bother me because I don’t care, you know what I mean? Like, I have a job to do, and my job is to make people talk about us. And if I didn’t do a good enough job where they want to talk about backstage stuff, then that’s on me. I’ll just do better next time, you know what I mean?" He went on to debunk rumors of any locker room discord saying, "there was no locker room divide like it was reported because I don’t really hang out with a lot of people."

Expanding further on his personal sentiments about CM Punk, Eddie added, "I’m doing my job. And that’s how I felt, you know what I mean? I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn’t care. That’s how I felt. I didn’t want him there, you know? I mean, me and Punk don’t like each other, and that’s fine. You’re not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean? Do I wish he was still in AEW? And I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But other than that, I don’t give a f**k what he does."

New Developments on Bryan Danielson's Fractured Orbital Bone

In a recent update concerning the extent of Danielson's injury, Justin Barrasso of SI.com disclosed that the mishap actually transpired duri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2023 07:43AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #eddie kingston #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84714/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π