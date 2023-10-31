New Developments on Bryan Danielson's Fractured Orbital Bone

In a recent update concerning the extent of Danielson's injury, Justin Barrasso of SI.com disclosed that the mishap actually transpired during Danielson's match against Andrade on the October 21st 2023 edition of Collision. Subsequent details emerged on Wrestling Observer Radio, courtesy of industry veteran Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer elaborated, “He went in [into the October 25th edition of Dynamite] with a black eye. They didn’t know how serious it was, but obviously he worked on it, and they shot the angle to take him out during the match.”

Meltzer went on to specify the circumstances of the unfortunate incident, saying, “So the injury took place when they bonked heads, it was a total, basically a fluke. Just one of those things. Wasn’t like he got hit too hard or anything. Andrade was doing a spinning elbow and Danielson’s head was in one place, and his head was in a place, and they bonked heads.”