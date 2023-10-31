WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Takes a Hit Due to World Series Preemption

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

In a deviation from its regular FOX airing, the October 20th WWE SmackDown was hosted on FS1 due to FOX's coverage of the World Series. This shift appears to have impacted the show's viewership and ratings.

Based on the data provided by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode on FS1 garnered 1.145 million viewers and received a 0.35 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic. This marks a significant decline when compared to the episode that aired on October 20th on FOX, which attracted 2.254 million viewers and secured a demo rating of 0.59.


