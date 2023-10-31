WWE SmackDown Viewership Takes a Hit Due to World Series Preemption

In a deviation from its regular FOX airing, the October 20th WWE SmackDown was hosted on FS1 due to FOX's coverage of the World Series. This shift appears to have impacted the show's viewership and ratings.

Based on the data provided by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode on FS1 garnered 1.145 million viewers and received a 0.35 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic. This marks a significant decline when compared to the episode that aired on October 20th on FOX, which attracted 2.254 million viewers and secured a demo rating of 0.59.