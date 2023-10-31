WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces High-Stakes Matches for Upcoming Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2023

WWE Announces High-Stakes Matches for Upcoming Monday Night RAW

During the latest WWE Crown Jewel 2023 "go-home" show this Monday, WWE revealed an exciting lineup for next week's episode of its weekly three-hour program on the USA Network.

In an action-packed announcement, WWE confirmed a four-man eliminator match, featuring Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar. This Fatal-4-Way eliminator is set to determine who will face off against the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER.

Additionally, the ring will heat up as Shinsuke Nakamura battles it out against Alpha Academy's "Junior Cadet" Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one showdown.

