Ex-WWE Star Reveals Loss of Half His Foot

In a revealing Q&A on AdFreeShows.com, Dennis Knight, a former WWE Tag Team Champion widely recognized as Phineus Godwin or Mideon during his WWE tenure, shared startling details about a life-changing foot injury that has forced him to curtail his culinary career. Knight also has history in WCW under the name Tex Slazenger.

“I had to take a break (from being a chef)," Knight disclosed. "I got half my foot cut off about six months ago. There's these things called speed racks. They're like big squares and they have shelves and you wheel the food around. There could be hundreds and hundreds of pounds when they're fully loaded. One of them fell off of a broken back deck and landed on my foot and because of the fractures in my spine, I can't, and this is crazy, I can't feel from my knees down."

The former wrestler continued to unravel his unsettling story, "So like, when I was cooking a lot, I wore a hole in the bottom of my big toe, like, to the bone and it got infected, and yeah, I didn't even feel it. This thing fell on my foot and it was like, oh, it just felt kind of like a little swollen, but that was it, but I really couldn't feel anything. So then I go home and I take my shoe off and I put my sock off and two of my toes are just hanging off there and one of them was in the sock and I didn't know. This was like an hour later. So I went right to the hospital. I was there for like five days getting antibiotics and then they took off, yeah, I have no toes on my right foot. I have size 15 foot, but my right foot is like an 11 now. It's just like where all your toes start. They just clipped them off so it's like a big slipper. Yeah, and I can't feel it at all, which is weird. I started working and then I was going to the gym a lot and I wore a hole on the bottom of my foot without knowing it. Like, I got sore and when that happens, I had to stop and make sure because it causes an infection."

Throughout the interview, Knight seemed optimistic and was in good spirits, sharing insights about both his wrestling and culinary careers. If you haven't listened to the podcast yet, it comes highly recommended for an intimate look into the life of a former wrestling star.