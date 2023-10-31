Opening Contest Confirmed For Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc - Night 2

WWE has revealed an impressive lineup for the second night of NXT Halloween Havoc, set to air from Orlando, FL on the USA Network this coming Tuesday. With a roster of seven exciting matches, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

Among the highlight bouts for the night are NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov facing off against Carmelo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio locking horns with Nathan Frazer, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven taking on Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne.

WWE has confirmed that Angel & Humberto will duke it out with The Creed Brothers in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match to kickstart the evening's entertainment. Below is the full card:

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match (opener): Angel & Humberto vs. The Creed Brothers

Singles Match: Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Singles Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Shotzi and Scarlett have been announced as the esteemed hosts for this year's Halloween Havoc spectacle.