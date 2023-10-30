Davey Boy Smith Jr. Opens Up About Emergency Surgery and Medical Condition

In an eye-opening interview, Davey Boy Smith Jr. spoke candidly about the medical crisis that recently led him to undergo emergency surgery, pulling him from scheduled MLW events. The candid details were shared during an exclusive interview with Mike McGuire on McGuire on Wrestling.

Details on the Symptoms He Experienced

Davey Boy Smith Jr. didn't mince words as he described the agony he was in. "Basically, I had some symptoms that were extremely painful right around Canadian Thanksgiving time. I was having dinner, and usually I’m the type that, Thanksgiving dinner, I’m having at least a couple plates full of everything. I was extremely constipated and not feeling good. I was barely able to finish off a plate. So then the next day, I was just putting it off on, ‘Oh, maybe something I ate wasn’t that good,’ and everyone else seemed fine. The pain and swelling in my stomach started to really increase, and it was getting really painful," Smith revealed.

He continued to detail the medical evaluations that followed. "I went to the walk-clinic, and the doctor there tests my urine. She says that there’s a high white blood cell count, and there’s blood in the urine too. She chalked it off to being a urinary tract infection and told me to take antibiotics. She advised that if it gets worse, I should go to emergency."

Subsequent Diagnosis: Diverticulosis

Smith then explained how doctors eventually found out he had a condition known as diverticulosis. "So they cut me open, and then they found that I have something called diverticulosis, which is a little bit different than diverticulitis. They trim the infected area. I have three different incisions in my stomach now," he added.

Assures Fans About Recovery

In a reassuring note to his fans, Smith expressed optimism about his recovery. "The good news is, it looks like I’ll be alright, and I gotta get a colonoscopy in a month or two to make sure everything’s good and just hopefully it doesn’t come back," he conveyed.