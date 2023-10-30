AEW Talent Shows Signs of Discontent Over Creative Decisions

In a turn of events that highlights the distinct philosophies between wrestling giants, AEW's Tony Khan has garnered commendation for his meticulous approach to long-term planning and storyline development. This contrasts sharply with WWE's historical modus operandi, where Vince McMahon has been notorious for making eleventh-hour changes to scripts and match bookings.

The WWE scene has seen a shift in this regard with Triple H at the helm, indicating a departure from the impromptu decision-making process that had been McMahon's signature. However, reports suggest that All Elite Wrestling has recently experienced delays in creative decisions.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer disclosed that these delayed creative calls have led to rising levels of frustration among AEW talent, particularly those who are more engaged in the storyline crafting process.