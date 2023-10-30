CM Punk Announced for Star-Studded MMA Event Hosted by Anthony Pettis

As speculation swirls around his wrestling future, free agent CM Punk continues to flex his skills in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Currently, Punk serves as a commentator for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion.

Punk's journey in MMA has not been without its bumps. He faced a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Cleveland, Ohio. Another setback came when he lost by decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225. However, the latter defeat was later overturned to a no-contest, as Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis is rolling out the red carpet for an illustrious cast at his upcoming event, Anthony Pettis’ Fight Night, scheduled for November 19th at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. CM Punk is slated to attend, sharing the spotlight with other big names like Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, magician Criss Angel, Frank Mir, and Nate Diaz.

The event's promotional statement reads:

"We’re closing the year with a BANG 💥 #APFC9 is absolutely loaded, and we’re bringing the stars out to Milwaukee for our final event of 2023. Join us November 19th at the Baird center for a night of incredible fights, and the chance to meet myself, Nate Diaz and CM Punk. 🔥 With special appearances from Criss Angel and Rampage Jackson, two incredible title fights, and even Frank Mir on the broadcast booth, #APFC9 is going to be INSANE."