WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

IMPACT Turning Point SPOILERS From Taping On 10/27 In Newcastle, England

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2023

IMPACT Turning Point SPOILERS From Taping On 10/27 In Newcastle, England

IMPACT Wrestling recorded its forthcoming special event, IMPACT Turning Point 2023, on Friday night. Fans can look forward to the event's premiere, scheduled for November 3, exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

The full list of spoiler results, courtesy of IMPACTSAsylum.net:

IMPACT Turning Point Results (10/27/2023)

– Grado & Rhino def. Local Talents

– NORTH Wrestling Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Mark Haskins

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander defeated Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews)

– Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor

– Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel

– Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna

– Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller

– The Most Professional Wrestling Gods (Moose & Brian Myers) def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian

– Kazarian was a replacement for Alex Shelley.

– Impact Knockout’s World Championship – Gail Kim as Special Guest Referee: Trinity (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

– Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards

Notably, Gail Kim served as the Special Guest Referee for the Impact Knockout's World Championship match, further elevating the event's importance. Frankie Kazarian stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Alex Shelley, adding a twist to the already captivating lineup.

Source: IMPACTSAsylum.net
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #turning point

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84695/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π