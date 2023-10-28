Peyton Prussin Joins NXT Roster Following Third Wave of WWE's NIL Signings

In a significant development, WWE has inked a full-time NXT developmental contract with NIL athlete Peyton Prussin, according to PWInsider.
Prussin was initially brought on board during WWE's third round of NIL signings earlier in 2021.
The new NXT recruit is no stranger to the mat; she is a collegiate wrestler who completed her education at Life University. Adding to her accolades, Prussin has clinched multiple NAIA championships and is also well-versed in the realm of martial arts.
⚡ Speculation Rampant on Ronda Rousey's Next Steps After Second WWE Stint
This past Thursday marked Ronda Rousey's return to wrestling action since her defeat to Shayna Baszler at WWE Summerslam 2023. Dave Meltzer [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2023 02:45PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com