Peyton Prussin Joins NXT Roster Following Third Wave of WWE's NIL Signings

In a significant development, WWE has inked a full-time NXT developmental contract with NIL athlete Peyton Prussin, according to PWInsider.

Prussin was initially brought on board during WWE's third round of NIL signings earlier in 2021.

The new NXT recruit is no stranger to the mat; she is a collegiate wrestler who completed her education at Life University. Adding to her accolades, Prussin has clinched multiple NAIA championships and is also well-versed in the realm of martial arts.