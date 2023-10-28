SPOILERS For WWE SmackDown Next Week (11/3/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As WWE prepares for its Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View (PLE) set for November 4 in Saudi Arabia, the company has already recorded the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum. Wrestling fans are in for a treat as we bring you a sneak peek of what went down during the tapings.

- Kevin Owens seized victory over Austin Theory using his trademark stunner, while Grayson Waller contributed to the atmosphere by joining the commentary team.

- In a non-title match, the duo of Shotzi & Charlotte Flair outmaneuvered Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, further shaking up the women's tag-team division.

- Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman amped up the drama ahead of Crown Jewel by cutting a promo. This was followed by an appearance from John Cena, only for Sikoa to lay him out, raising the stakes for their impending clash.

- Pretty Deadly emerged victorious against Brawling Brutes in what can only be described as a chaotic Donnybrook match.

- LA Knight stoked the fires of rivalry as he discussed his upcoming match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. Tensions boiled over as Reigns made an entrance, leading to officials separating the two superstars.

- To conclude the night, Bianca Belair subdued Bayley in singles competition. Adding insult to injury, Belair drove Bayley through the announce table, setting the stage for her challenge against IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel.