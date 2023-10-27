Jon Moxley Reveals Concussion Experience During 2023 AEW Grand Slam Edition of Dynamite

In a recent candid conversation with TheMessanger.com, Jon Moxley, the former AEW world champion, provided new details about his concussion sustained during the 2023 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Moxley revealed that the incident occurred a mere "30 seconds in," causing him to feel like he was in "f—in' outer space for like 10 minutes."

Moxley expressed his concern over the sensitive nature of concussions in professional wrestling. "In pro wrestling, it’s a really touchy subject. Somebody’s gotta f—ing bring it up," he said. In sports like football, it's easier to identify when a player has suffered a concussion. However, in wrestling, the line between reality and storytelling often blurs. Moxley suggests that even a skilled wrestler and doctor, who are trained to recognize signs of a concussion, may not fully grasp the nuances of a scripted match. This can make it challenging for medical professionals stationed near the ring to make real-time judgments.

Moxley added that once a medical expert notices signs of a concussion during a match, immediate action is taken. "As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f—ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it’s on live TV. It’s just over, and you figure it out from there."

Moxley's frank discussion aims to initiate a broader conversation on the importance of wrestling organizations revisiting their concussion protocols. The interview highlights the pressing need for a better strategy to protect wrestlers from the long-term impacts of head injuries.