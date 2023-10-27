AEW Star Chris Jericho Reveals His Most Memorable Career Achievements

Chris Jericho appeared on "The Allison Hagendorf Show," revealing which career title he cherishes the most.

"Having the diversity of just being able to do all of these cool things and having a great fanbase that trusts me for that. There's a lot of things that I don't do because I don't think it's something that I'd be interested in," he expressed. "I do things for the creative element and for the experience, I don't do anything for money."

Jericho also shined a spotlight on his high seas venture, the Jericho Cruise, which has become a standout endeavor in his multifaceted career. Jericho took a financial risk to make the cruise a reality, but it has more than paid off.

"I think one of my favorite things that I've been able to do is the Jericho Cruise, that's been cool," he shared. "We did the Kiss cruise in 2015 with Fozzy and as soon as we docked, I called my manager who's my partner on the cruise and said, 'I've got an idea, I think we can do this.'"

In a groundbreaking venture launched in 2018, Chris Jericho's initial maritime journey became the ultimate fusion of professional wrestling and high-seas adventure. Utilizing cutting-edge water cube technology to secure the ring, the cruise rapidly gained favor among fans and professionals alike. Now, with four triumphant expeditions under its belt and a fifth one already charted for 2024, the Jericho Cruise stands as a multi-faceted experience.

It's not just about the wrestling; it also features live rock performances, stand-up comedy, podcast discussions, and of course, the squared circle action we all love. The 2020 voyage even went down in history as the floating platform for an episode of "AEW Dynamite."