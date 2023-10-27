WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ahmed Johnson Compares Locker Room Attitudes in WCW and WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

In a recent eye-opening discussion on the show "Developmentally Speaking," wrestling legend Ahmed Johnson peeled back the curtain on his brief yet noteworthy tenure in WCW. Operating under the name Big T, Johnson joined forces with Stevie Ray as part of the Harlem Heat 2000 faction. Interestingly, this nearly failed to materialize.

"Stevie Ray called me one day and was like 'I need you to come tag with me and be my tag team partner,'" Johnson recounted. "And I was like 'Nah.' At first, I was through with it. But then, I was just sitting at home, eating bonbons, getting fat, and not thinking about going anywhere else."

But fate had other plans. Vince Russo, a central figure in the wrestling industry, reached out to Johnson, making him reconsider his initial decision. "But then, Vince Russo called me and I was like 'Okay. They both called me.' We went out to eat, and from that point, I decided 'Alright, I'm going to give it a shot. I'm not in shape, I'm out of shape, I'm not really ready to go. But if you need me, I'm there.' Cause Stevie and I had been friends for ages, ages. We worked together and everything," said Johnson.

Johnson admitted that he wasn't fully invested during his six-month run in WCW. According to him, the reason was that he was not in optimal physical condition at that time. However, he had high praise for the WCW locker room, especially when compared to his previous experiences in WWE.

"It didn't seem like too much more bull in WCW," Johnson said. "I mean, WWF guys [were like] 'Man, you hit me too hard,' or 'Man, you're rough with me.' Definitely, not one guy complained man. I don't know if that made the WCW guys tougher, or if it just shows that the guys who were complaining in WWE were full of s**t."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
