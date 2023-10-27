Nick Aldis Opens Up About Coming to Terms with Possibly Never Joining WWE

WWE SmackDown recently welcomed a new authoritative figure, General Manager Nick Aldis. Best known for his stints as Impact Wrestling World Champion and NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, Aldis had never competed in the WWE ring until this appointment.

During an interview with "Busted Open Radio," Aldis went into detail about his prior wrestling career and how he had accepted years ago that he might never compete in WWE. "It was actually something of a turning point for me," Aldis said. "It helped me embrace some of the other opportunities that sort of came my way. I think I might've wasted some time with always having one eye on WWE, and eventually, I had an epiphany where it's like 'Look, they're gonna give you an opportunity or not, all you can do is be the best version of you that you can and show the world your vision of who you want to be.'"

Aldis also emphasized that while he may not have control over the opportunities presented to him, he does control how he seizes them. He brought up his successful rebranding of Brutus Magnus into a world champion-level persona and revitalizing not just the NWA, but also its prestigious title. He even noted his featured role in the groundbreaking match against Cody Rhodes at the inaugural All In event.

"When you think about what I did with those opportunities, [being the 'SmackDown' GM] is the biggest opportunity that I've had, and I'm fully ready to execute," Aldis declared.