AEW Star Anthony Ogogo Dares Jake Paul to Step into the Ring with a "Real Boxer"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

In a direct call-out heard across both the boxing and wrestling communities, Anthony Ogogo, a star from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a former professional boxer, has thrown down the gauntlet for YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Ogogo used his social media platform to assert that he is an authentic boxer, unlike many of Paul's previous challengers.

Taking to Twitter, Ogogo made his challenge explicit, tweeting, ".@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here!" The tweet, dated October 26, 2023, makes it clear that the AEW talent is serious about stepping back into the boxing ring.

Ogogo, a bronze medalist in the 2012 Olympics for boxing, was forced into early retirement due to a severe injury to his left eye. Medical experts warned him of potential blindness if he continued to compete. However, his career experienced a resurgence when he signed with AEW, where he has had notable moments, including a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes and a recent appearance at All In London, emanating from Wembley Stadium.

