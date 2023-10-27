John Cena Is Back On The Big Scree in Freelance, Now Showing Nationwide

John Cena returns to the cinematic limelight today with the release of his latest film, Freelance, now available in theaters across the nation. Directed by Pierre Morel, best known for his work on Taken, Freelance is a roller-coaster ride of action, suspense, and high-stakes drama.

The Freelance premiere was a star-studded event, with wrestling personalities like LA Knight, Alexa Bliss, Tenille Dashwood, Shawn Spears, Top Dolla, and Samuray Del Sol among those walking the red carpet.

In the movie, Cena portrays Mason Pettits, a former Special Forces operative relegated to a dull desk job. The twist unfolds when Mason is reluctantly roped in by his ex-military associate, Sebastian Earle (played by Christian Slater), for what seems to be a straightforward freelance task. The mission? To provide security for jaded journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie). Mason finds himself accompanying Claire on an assignment to interview Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), a dictator who is as ruthless as he is impeccably attired. However, just as Claire is about to secure the news story that could define her career, chaos erupts in the form of a military coup. Now, the mismatched trio must navigate perilous terrains and their own clashing personalities to make it out of the jungle unscathed.