Ronda Rousey Surprises Fans with Unannounced Wrestling Comeback at Lucha VaVOOm

Ronda Rousey, the erstwhile UFC and WWE champion, recently resurfaced in the wrestling circuit for the first time since her last appearance at WWE SummerSlam.

The surprise match-up occurred at a Lucha VaVOOm event in Los Angeles, where Rousey teamed with close friend Marina Shafir. The bout, which came across as a last-minute arrangement, featured the powerhouse pair battling it out against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Rousey didn't hold back on sharing her enthusiasm for the surprise event on social media platforms. She commented, "@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us."