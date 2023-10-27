WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ronda Rousey Surprises Fans with Unannounced Wrestling Comeback at Lucha VaVOOm

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

Ronda Rousey, the erstwhile UFC and WWE champion, recently resurfaced in the wrestling circuit for the first time since her last appearance at WWE SummerSlam.

The surprise match-up occurred at a Lucha VaVOOm event in Los Angeles, where Rousey teamed with close friend Marina Shafir. The bout, which came across as a last-minute arrangement, featured the powerhouse pair battling it out against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Rousey didn't hold back on sharing her enthusiasm for the surprise event on social media platforms. She commented, "@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us."


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #lucha vavoom

