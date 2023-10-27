WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Alters Course on Championship Rivalry Ahead of Full Gear 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has made significant adjustments to the match card for their upcoming pay-per-view event, Full Gear, scheduled for next month. The lineup for the event has begun to crystallize, featuring several high-profile bouts.

Previously, FTR was set to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in what would have been the fourth contest between the two tag teams. However, this plan became uncertain when FTR lost their titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. FTR had even suggested that their loss was a strategic move aimed at setting up a rematch, where the winners would defend against The Young Bucks.

In a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that these plans are now moot. Meltzer wrote, "The belief right now is that everything has changed. The Young Bucks won the four-team match at WrestleDream to earn a tag title match, but when they returned to television this past week, the announcers never brought up them being in line for a tag title or winning that match. In fact, as best I can tell, the four-way win hasn’t been talked about in weeks. It also could be Big Bill & Ricky Starks in a rematch with FTR on the PPV rather than television."

The rematch between FTR and Starks & Big Bill was initially planned for this upcoming Saturday's Collision event. However, there has been no official announcement, although there have been subtle hints at a rematch over the recent weeks.

Jim Ross Foresees a Bright Future for Departed AEW Talent

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW's legendary commentator Jim Ross shared his optimism about Brock Anderson, who recently parted ways [...]

Tags: #aew #full gear #ftr #the young buck #ricky starks #big bill

