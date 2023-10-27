AEW Rampage Set to Ignite the Ring Tonight with Santana vs. Ortiz Showdown

All Elite Wrestling has announced a thrilling lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. At the forefront of the action is a hotly anticipated clash between Mike Santana and Ortiz.

But that's not all. In a match that could reshape the Women's Division, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Abadon will face off in a Fatal 4-Way. The winner secures the golden ticket for a Women's Title match at the upcoming Collision event.

Further fueling the fire, Kyle Fletcher will go toe-to-toe with Konosuke Takeshita in what promises to be a highly technical bout. Adding a cherry on top, voices of the industry Kenny Omega and MJF are set to address the AEW audience, amplifying the buzz around tonight's episode.