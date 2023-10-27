WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns and LA Knight Set for High-Stakes Contract Signing Tonight on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, set to broadcast live on FS1, originates from the esteemed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

The highlight of the evening will be the appearance of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is slated to make his upcoming Crown Jewel PLE match against LA Knight official via a contract signing. Tonight’s SmackDown episode holds added significance as it serves as the last live broadcast prior to the Crown Jewel event. WWE plans to tape next week’s SmackDown episode this evening, allowing the crew to prepare for their journey to Saudi Arabia.

Fans can anticipate a jam-packed roster featuring names like Reigns, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

Official Card for Tonight's Show:

- Contract Signing Between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and LA Knight

- Tag Team Bout: Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits

"Wrestlers are Stupid and Selfish": CM Punk Addresses the Absence of Unions in Wrestling

In a candid conversation with 670 The Score in Chicago, ex-AEW World Champion CM Punk unreservedly shared his views on the elusive topic of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2023 08:41AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #fs1

