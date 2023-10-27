Roman Reigns and LA Knight Set for High-Stakes Contract Signing Tonight on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, set to broadcast live on FS1, originates from the esteemed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

The highlight of the evening will be the appearance of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is slated to make his upcoming Crown Jewel PLE match against LA Knight official via a contract signing. Tonight’s SmackDown episode holds added significance as it serves as the last live broadcast prior to the Crown Jewel event. WWE plans to tape next week’s SmackDown episode this evening, allowing the crew to prepare for their journey to Saudi Arabia.

Fans can anticipate a jam-packed roster featuring names like Reigns, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

Official Card for Tonight's Show:

- Contract Signing Between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and LA Knight

- Tag Team Bout: Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits