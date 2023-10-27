WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CJ Perry Says AEW is "Match-Driven" While WWE Focuses on Entertainment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

In an exclusive sit-down with interviewer Chris Van Vliet, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talent CJ Perry, widely recognized as Lana, shared her thoughts on how her character in AEW diverges from her previous persona in WWE.

During the candid discussion, Perry elaborated, "Talk fast [laughs]. It is [a different character], for sure. I would like to look at it as a different character because it’s a different television show, and also just with everything, you’re not gonna compare a CW ‘Riverdale’ show to ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Shonda Rhimes’ show on ABC. These different networks have a different fan base for a reason. One might have more relationship stuff. One might be more procedural. So that’s how it is, I think with wrestling too."

Perry continued to dissect the variances between AEW and WWE, stating that while WWE leans more towards an entertainment-centric approach, AEW has its foundation in match-driven content. She further opined that regardless of the focus, storytelling remains the core of any successful wrestling promotion.

"AEW is a much more match-driven company, while WWE is more entertainment-driven. Both of them, I believe should all be storytelling-driven because as human beings, we all connect with stories. It doesn’t matter if it’s wrestling, TikTok, sitting by the fire, country music. So I think that is important, but if WWE wants the relationships and the fluff and the entertainment, AEW is match-driven, but we still need stories, and I believe that’s what is my strength, is storytelling and really thinking about all those small things and connecting with people,” Perry articulated.

Source: Fightful for transcription
