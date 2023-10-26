AEW Dynamite For October 26 Hits Yearly Low in Total Viewers

The October 26 viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite have been released. The episode attracted 774,000 viewers, a decline from last week's 901,000 viewers.
In the crucial 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.24, which is a drop from the previous week's 0.31. The information was disclosed by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.
This marks the weakest performance in the 18-49 demographic since June 28th and sets a new low for total viewership for the year.
