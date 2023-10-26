WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Dynamite For October 26 Hits Yearly Low in Total Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

AEW Dynamite For October 26 Hits Yearly Low in Total Viewers

The October 26 viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite have been released. The episode attracted 774,000 viewers, a decline from last week's 901,000 viewers.

In the crucial 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.24, which is a drop from the previous week's 0.31. The information was disclosed by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This marks the weakest performance in the 18-49 demographic since June 28th and sets a new low for total viewership for the year.

Ric Flair Shares His Thoughts on AEW Dynamite Debut

Years after speculation, Ric Flair finally made an appearance on AEW's Wednesday Dynamite episode. He was unveiled as Tony Khan's special pr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2023 01:37PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84664/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π