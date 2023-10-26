WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Exploring Various Scenarios for Upcoming Survivor Series 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

As Survivor Series approaches, WWE is said to be weighing multiple scenarios for its marquee matchups.

In the previous year's Survivor Series, WWE debuted the WarGames match on its main stage for the first time ever.

From 2017 through 2021, WarGames was a fixture only in NXT. Wrestlevotes reported on Twitter that WWE's creative team has yet to finalize the specific setup for the WarGames bout at the upcoming Survivor Series.

"Regarding War Games, I’m told creative within WWE has gone back & forth for a while now on the matchup for Survivor Series. Within the last few weeks the thought was to keep the story only on the RAW side of things, but the sense from a source is that has now changed…"


