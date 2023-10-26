WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Shares His Thoughts on AEW Dynamite Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

Years after speculation, Ric Flair finally made an appearance on AEW's Wednesday Dynamite episode. He was unveiled as Tony Khan's special present to Sting, who plans to retire at next year's Revolution pay-per-view.

Sting took the opportunity to commend his tag-team partner, Darby Allin, while reflecting on their experiences in Philadelphia. Flair conveyed his enthusiasm about supporting Sting until his upcoming retirement at Revolution.

Tensions Escalate as Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus Challenge Popular Faces, Trios Match Set for Full Gear

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus subsequently took to the ring, confronting the crowd favorites. This led to the arrangement of a trios match for the Full Gear event, pitting the antagonists against Sting, Allin, and an as-yet-unrevealed third member.

Uncertainty Surrounds Ric Flair's Contract with AEW Despite His Twitter Comments on Debut

As for Flair's contractual situation with AEW, details remain foggy. However, he did share his perspective on his AEW debut via a tweet.

Tweet:

Thrilled to make my debut on #AEWDynamite tonight! What an honor to stand beside the legendary @Sting as he approaches his retirement at #AEWRevolution. Can't wait for what comes next! 🙌


Tags: #aew #ric flair #dynamite

