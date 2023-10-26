Updated AEW Full Gear 2023 Match Card

Following the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has refreshed the match card for their upcoming Full Gear event. Set to air live on pay-per-view, the show is slated for November 18th in Los Angeles. Here's what fans can expect:

- AEW World Championship Bout: MJF takes on Jay White

- ROH Tag Team Title Match: MJF squares off against The Gunns

- Tag Team Clash: Sting, Darby Allin & an unannounced partner vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne

- A Homecoming in Hollywood for Toni Storm