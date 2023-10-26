WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Updated AEW Full Gear 2023 Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

Updated AEW Full Gear 2023 Match Card

Following the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has refreshed the match card for their upcoming Full Gear event. Set to air live on pay-per-view, the show is slated for November 18th in Los Angeles. Here's what fans can expect:

- AEW World Championship Bout: MJF takes on Jay White

- ROH Tag Team Title Match: MJF squares off against The Gunns

- Tag Team Clash: Sting, Darby Allin & an unannounced partner vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne

- A Homecoming in Hollywood for Toni Storm

AEW Announces New Pay-Per-View Event, Worlds End, for December 30th

During the October 25th broadcast of Dynamite, it was revealed that the event called Worlds End is scheduled for December 30th. The live eve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2023 07:43AM


Tags: #aew #full gear

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84654/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π