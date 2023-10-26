AEW Announces New Pay-Per-View Event, Worlds End, for December 30th

During the October 25th broadcast of Dynamite, it was revealed that the event called Worlds End is scheduled for December 30th. The live event will be hosted at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
This development follows AEW's recent trademark registration for the term "Worlds End."
Tickets for the upcoming event will be available starting Friday, November 3rd, at 10 am ET.
The new event is a part of AEW's continuously growing lineup of PPV events, with several other new additions made in the latter half of 2023.
