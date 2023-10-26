AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 10/27/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW has pre-recorded this week's episode of Rampage, set to be broadcast on TNT following the Dynamite show on Wednesday evening. The taping took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Here are the spoiler results:

- Konosuke Takeshita emerged victorious against Kyle Fletcher

- Kip Sabian delivered a promo targeting Philadelphia, only to be interrupted and chased away by Mark Briscoe.

- AEW Women’s World Championship Opportunity Match saw Abadon defeat Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue

- In a No DQ battle, Mike Santana bested Ortiz. After the match, Sonjay Dutt appeared to speak with Ortiz as he exited the ring.