WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 10/27/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 10/27/23

AEW has pre-recorded this week's episode of Rampage, set to be broadcast on TNT following the Dynamite show on Wednesday evening. The taping took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Here are the spoiler results:

- Konosuke Takeshita emerged victorious against Kyle Fletcher

- Kip Sabian delivered a promo targeting Philadelphia, only to be interrupted and chased away by Mark Briscoe.

- AEW Women’s World Championship Opportunity Match saw Abadon defeat Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue

- In a No DQ battle, Mike Santana bested Ortiz. After the match, Sonjay Dutt appeared to speak with Ortiz as he exited the ring.

'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair Arrives On AEW Dynamite For Sting

During the AEW Dynamite on October 25, Ric Flair made a surprising entrance as Tony Khan's 'unique present' for Sting. Sting disclosed his [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Oct 25, 2023 09:05PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84651/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π