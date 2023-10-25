WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair Arrives On AEW Dynamite For Sting

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Oct 25, 2023

During the AEW Dynamite on October 25, Ric Flair made a surprising entrance as Tony Khan's 'unique present' for Sting.

Sting disclosed his plans to retire from wrestling during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, stating that he will conclude his in-ring activities at Revolution 2024.

For the first time in more than two decades, the appearance of Ric Flair on Dynamite facilitated a reunion between him and Sting on the TBS network.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #results #ric flair #sting

