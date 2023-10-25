'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair Arrives On AEW Dynamite For Sting

During the AEW Dynamite on October 25, Ric Flair made a surprising entrance as Tony Khan's 'unique present' for Sting.
Sting disclosed his plans to retire from wrestling during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, stating that he will conclude his in-ring activities at Revolution 2024.
For the first time in more than two decades, the appearance of Ric Flair on Dynamite facilitated a reunion between him and Sting on the TBS network.
#AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan’s special gift for Sting — THE NATURE BOY RIC FLAIR!!!!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Sting | @TonyKhan | @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/oi0velYhH8
