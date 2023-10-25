Jon Moxley Credits Wife Renee Paquette with "Saving His Life," No Retirement Plans in Sight

Jon Moxley openly talks about his journey with sobriety and the daily challenges he confronts.

In a recent conversation with The Messenger, Moxley provided a remarkably candid evaluation of his life post-sobriety. The ex-World Champion noted that, although the experience has been beneficial overall, it's not without its challenges.

"It’s f—ing hard. It’s not the same hell as before, but it’s a completely different challenge every single day where you don’t know what direction it might go in. I would love to give you like a positive, self-help book-type answer or something about f—ing sunshine and rainbows and fairies and sh–, but that’s really not reality.

It’s been good on the whole, it’s been good. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. But, you know, you will pay for it on the other side, your choices you make in your life. You f— up your brain chemistry. It takes a lot of time for your body and the physical damage you’ve done to yourself to regulate itself. I’m not always the easiest person to be around. I have crazy mood swings and sh– like that.”

Moxley revealed he used to covet those leading "ordinary lives."

"I used to envy people who were living normal lives and not going through the same sh– that I was going through. Now I still kind of envy people who aren’t going through the same sh– I’m going through. It’s just different sh–."

The star further indicated that his current perspective on life has made him even less tolerant of wrestling nonsense.

"Pro wrestling specifically is full of bullsh– and bullsh–ters," he stated. "I’ve always had a very low tolerance for bullsh–. But now it’s f—ing non-existent, my level of patience for bullsh–,"

Moxley also gave credit to his wife, Renee Paquette, for being his lifeline and mentioned that he has no intentions of stepping away from wrestling anytime soon.