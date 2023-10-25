WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Signals Upcoming Event with New Trademark Application

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

AEW has recently submitted a trademark application for the phrase "WORLDS END" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was filed on October 25 and pertains to the realm of live entertainment performances, signaling that it could be the name of an upcoming event. Below is a detailed breakdown of the services covered by the "WORLDS END" trademark.

Mark For: WORLDS END trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.

Oct 25, 2023


#aew #worlds end

