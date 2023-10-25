AEW Signals Upcoming Event with New Trademark Application

AEW has recently submitted a trademark application for the phrase "WORLDS END" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was filed on October 25 and pertains to the realm of live entertainment performances, signaling that it could be the name of an upcoming event. Below is a detailed breakdown of the services covered by the "WORLDS END" trademark.
Mark For: WORLDS END trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.
⚡ Sting to Receive Never-Before-Seen Honor on AEW Dynamite Following Retirement Announcement
During today's AEW Control Center on YouTube, renowned commentator Tony Schiavone raved about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, emphasizing [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 02:23PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com