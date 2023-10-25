Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Calls Out Grevin Museum for Inaccurate Wax Likeness

WWE icon and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently took to Instagram to address the flawed wax statue of him displayed at Paris's Grevin Museum. The statue in question inaccurately portrays Johnson with a lighter skin tone than his actual complexion.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Johnson shared commentary by Netflix and radio host James Jefferson, who humorously criticized the museum's rendition of "The Great One."

The Rock captioned his Instagram post, saying he plans to engage with the Grevin Museum to improve the wax figure. "I knew my boy James Jefferson had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs. 'Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?' legit belly-laughed at this," Johnson wrote. "For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at 'updating' my wax figure here with some important details and improvements - starting with my skin color."

Johnson rounded off his post by stating, "And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself."

The video showcasing the erroneous wax figure at the Grevin Museum can be viewed below.